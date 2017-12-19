Rockwood Police investigating man’s death

Rockwood Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive behind a house in the 300 block of North Kingston Avenue Monday morning.

The resident of the home called 911 shortly before 9:30 am and said that a man who had been staying in the shed behind her house, identified as Brent O’Dell, was having medical issues. Rockwood Police and Fire units responded to the scene and performed CPR until an EMS unit could arrive, which it did around 10 am. Officials said that due to a high number of calls that morning, there were no available units in Roane County at the time the initial call came in.

Despite the efforts of first responders, O’Dell was pronounced dead and his body was taken to Roane Medical Center, where a coroner was expected to examine the body.

O’Dell had reportedly been staying at the shed for the “past few weeks.”

