Reminder: Broadband expansion comment deadline December 15th (Friday)

The deadline for Anderson County residents to submit letters of support for broadband expansion in Anderson County and Campbell County is tomorrow, Friday December 15th. AT&T has submitted a $1.97 million dollar grant application for service in Briceville and Rocky Top as well as part of Dutch Valley.

The online comment period lasts until December 15, 2017 and residents can submit comments online by finding the “Public Comment” tab at http://tn.gov/ecd/article/tnecd-broadband-accessibility-grant and scroll to the particular application that is entitled AT&T Fiber-Anderson County, Application #46.

If you are unable to submit comments online, you can submit them to the County Mayor’s office, which will then make sure they are received by the state.

Governor Bill Haslam and the State Legislature passed the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act that provides $45 million over three years in grants and tax credits for service providers to assist in making broadband available to unserved homes and businesses, in addition to allowing non-profit electric cooperatives to provide retail broadband service.

The program is managed by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD). Awards will be announced in January 2018.

The Mayor’s Office has been working with members of the County Commission and the general public on a Broadband Working Group, which will continue efforts at further grant applications for unserved target areas such as Andersonville, more of Dutch Valley and other identified areas.

For questions or more information, please contact the Mayor’s Office at (865) 457-6200.