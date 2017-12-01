Home / Local News / Record numbers of Tennesseeans took part in post-Thanksgiving hikes

Record numbers of Tennesseeans took part in post-Thanksgiving hikes

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

(Tennessee State Parks release) A record number of Tennesseans this year worked off their Thanksgiving feasts at Tennessee State Parks on the day after Thanksgiving. Nearly 1,500 hikers – a 15 percent increase over the same event in 2017 – attended a hike at one of Tennessee’s 56 state parks.

“This hike is growing in popularity because it showcases our public lands and offers a fun activity that everyone can enjoy,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill.

The hike is one of five annual hiking events the state park system hosts and proved to be the most popular hike in 2017. In total, more than 5,600 hikers attended a statewide hike in 2017 – nearly 15 percent more than in 2016.

The parks that saw the most hikers on Nov. 24 included Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville and Tims Ford State Park in Winchester.

The next statewide hike will be First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, 2018. To view a list of all planned events, visit www.tnstateparks.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

No new info in fatal Sunday shooting

Following up on a story we first reported Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved