Mr. Randal Lee Morrow age 71 of Sweetwater, formerly of Clinton passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Sharon T. Morrow; sons, Scott Morrow of Nashville, Travis (Amy) Morrow of Powell and Tyler Morrow of Atlanta; grandchildren, Maria and Davis Morrow.

The family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life service following the holidays. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com