Quick response = quick arrest in strong-armed robbery

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

According to Oak Ridge Police, the suspect in a strong-armed robbery at an Oak Ridge restaurant last week was arrested within six minutes of the incident.

Police were called to the Arby’s at 114 South Illinois Avenue shortly after 2:15 pm Thursday on a report of a strong-armed robbery in which the suspect had fled into a nearby neighborhood. Officers saturated the area, according to a city press release, and were able to locate and apprehend the supect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Gilmore of Oak Ridge, without incident.

Investigators say that Gilmore is accused of “forcibly [taking] a patron’s wallet as he was entering the restaurant” before running out the door. No one was injured in the incident.

Gilmore was charged with robbery and taken to the Anderson County Jail, where he remains in custody on bonds totaling $63,000, also being held on outstanding warrants.

