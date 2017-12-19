ORT: Two charged in November shooting into home

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, two 18-year-olds have been charged in connection to a shooting that occurred in November.

On November 15th, Oak Ridge Police were called to a home on Bryn Mawr Circle in response to a call that multiple shots had been fired into a house occupied by five people, including three juveniles. No one was hurt in the incident.

Oak Ridge Today, citing court records, reports that 18-year-old Terris Lavonte Marsh–described as a transient–and fellow 18-year-old transient Alexis Sierra Davis, are each facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Investigators say that while being questioned, Marsh admitted to shooting into the home because of what was described as an ongoing dispute with one of the residents. Davis was with him at the time of the shootings.

Marsh remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail while Davis is free on bond.