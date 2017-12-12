Home / Local News / ORT: Taco Bell could come to current court home

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a Taco Bell could be built on the property that now houses Anderson County General Sessions Court, Division II, at the intersection of Bus Terminal Road and Oak Ridge Turnpike.

A rezoning has been requested for the 1.1-acre site that would change the property from an O-2 Office District to a B-2 General Business District.

The development plan calls for a Taco Bell fast-food restaurant with a drive-through on the property, according to a rezoning request that will be considered by the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission at 5:30 pm . Thursday, December 14, in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom.

It’s not clear if the existing building would remain. The building has housed the court since January of 2009, but the court is moving to the county-owned building that once housed the Oak Ridge Senior Center on Emory Valley Road.

The Oak Ridge municipal staff has recommended that the rezoning request be approved.

