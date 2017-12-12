Home / Local News / ORNL-led team developing ice, snow treatment technology

ORNL-led team developing ice, snow treatment technology

Nationwide, over $1.5 billion a year is spent by cities on pre-treating and clearing icy and snowy road conditions. Locally, TDOT’s budget for the Knoxville region is around $8 million a year, but a team led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists thinks they have a perfect solution.

According to ORNL, this new, precision approach to treating snow- and ice-covered roads aims to help cities more effectively allocate resources and expand coverage on roadways by using GPS data and a software and hardware technology that analyzes existing existing city data and uses high-resolution modeling to identify the areas most vulnerable to drivers during hazardous weather conditions, and therefore the areas where more resources need to be allocated.

For instance, stretches of road that get more sun, the system automatically adjusts to spread less salt brine, while areas on hills or in shady spots, it will put down more of the salty solution.

Researchers used data from Knoxville and Knox County.

Researchers say that while more testing and development are needed, they hope that one day the technology will be readily available to cities, counties and states across the country.

