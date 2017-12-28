Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORICL announces Winter, Spring sign-ups

ORICL announces Winter, Spring sign-ups

Jim Harris 1 min ago

The Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning announces that registration for its winter/spring term will open on January 2, 2018.

ORICL is a not-for-profit organization offering a full catalog of classes, field trips, and other activities for area residents of all backgrounds and education levels. Tuition costs are $80 for two terms beginning in February, or $45 for the summer term only.

Classes are held at the Oak Ridge campus of Roane State Community College. Some meet once a week for several weeks; others are held for only one or two sessions. There are no tests and, in most cases, no homework. “This is learning for the fun of it,” according to a press release.

Participants can take advantage of this opportunity to learn about a wide array of subjects, including foreign languages, archaeology, literature of all kinds, creative writing, and art.

Science and medicine will also be a focus with on topics like the “language of aging,” meditation, Chinese medicine and acupuncture.

“Finances and money matters are considered in investing 101, economics 101, legacy planning, and how to invest with confidence, among other topics,” according to the release.

In addition to more than 80 classes available during the winter-spring semester, there are several trips, including one to historic Gay Street in downtown Knoxville, one to Gibbs Gardens in North Georgia in early spring, one to Chattanooga to visit the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum and to tour the Volkswagen Manufacturing Plant, one to the Lincoln Library at Lincoln Memorial University with lunch atop McCloud Mountain, and one to the Biltmore in Asheville.

For more information about ORICL, to receive a catalog, or to become a member, call the ORICL office at (865) 481-8222. The catalog is available online at https://www.roanestate.edu/?8465-ORICL-Oak-Ridge-Institute-for-Continued-Learning.

