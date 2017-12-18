Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCC announces Parade winners

ORCC announces Parade winners

A cold, snowy night seemed a fitting way to celebrate one of Oak Ridge’s favorite traditions – the Oak Ridge Christmas Parade. Approximately 120 entries participated in the parade. This year’s parade theme was “A Toyland Christmas” and was a part of the 75th Anniversary Celebration of Oak Ridge.

Judges awarded seven awards following the parade:

  • Spectacular Sparkles Award (given to the outstanding entry that presents an outstanding display of lights and/or other type of illumination) – The Oak Ridge Electric Department;
  • Elfin Magic Award (given to the outstanding entry featuring children as the main part of the entry) – Soccer Club of Oak Ridge (SCOR);
  • Spirit Award (given to the entry that has the most enthusiasm during the parade) – Robertsville Middle School Cheerleaders;
  • Director’s Award (given to the best walking/marching group) – The Southern Alliance Dance Company (SADC);
  • Chamber Award (given to the overall outstanding entry presenting and illustrating the parade theme) – UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center/Arboretum;
  • Judge’s Award (given to the entry that has the best overall originality, creativity, appearance and uniqueness of decorations) – ORHS First Robotics Team

Next year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m. The theme will be “A Fantasy of Lights.” The Chamber has already begun taking registrations for the parade and several entries have already registered.

