OR Senior Center offers free guitar lessons

(Oak Ridge Senior center) Free guitar lessons for senior citizens will begin with an orientation class on Friday, January 5, 2018, at 10 a.m., at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

Regular classes will begin on Friday, January 19, 2018, and are open to area seniors age 50 and older. All levels of guitar players are welcome. Beginner’s lessons start at 9 a.m. with intermediate lessons to follow. Bass guitar lessons are also included. Mr. Wendall Cook, who has many years of experience playing and teaching, will conduct the lessons.

Members of the class provide music for the Senior Center Christmas party. They also play at assisted living facilities and retirement centers as well as other venues from time to time.

Anyone with questions about programs offered by the Oak Ridge Senior Center can call (865) 425-3999 for additional information.