OR announces leak detection survey

(City of Oak Ridge) Wachs Water Services, working under contract for the City of Oak Ridge, is currently conducting a leak detection survey on water lines throughout the City.

During the survey, Wachs Water crews will be listening to underground water lines in an effort to detect leaks and areas for potential water main breaks. The results of the survey will assist the Public Works Department in identifying areas of concern within the water system.

No digging is required for the survey, but residents may see workers in their yards. Surveying has already begun on the far east end of town and will continue to head west. Work is concentrated north of the Oak Ridge Turnpike to North Illinois Avenue and is anticipated to last until mid-January 2018.

Questions and requests for additional information can be directed to the Public Works Department by calling (865) 425-1875 or emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.