OR Animal Shelter: watch out for possibly sick wildlife

(Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is advising citizens to notify the Oak Ridge Police Department about potentially sick wildlife after staff noted an increase in reports of animals in distress.

Many of the reports involve raccoons or foxes, but other wildlife can also be affected. Shelter staff believe these animals could be suffering from a strain of distemper.

As a safety precaution, it is important that citizens do not attempt to capture wildlife on their own or transport wildlife to the animal shelter for treatment. This is recommended to avoid possible injury to humans and animals as well as preventing the spread of disease or infection.

If you observe any wild animal that is in distress or appears to be suffering from an illness, please call the Oak Ridge Police Department’s non-emergency number at (865) 425-4399 and an officer will respond.

Anyone with questions about wildlife management within the City of Oak Ridge can contact the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter during business hours at (865) 425-3423.

The shelter is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.