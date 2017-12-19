One man surrenders after stand-off

A man was taken to an area hospital Monday evening following a 90-minute-long standoff at a home in the 100 block of Robertsville Road.

Officers were reportedly conducting a welfare check at the house at around 5:45 pm Monday when they spotted a man behind a couch with something that could be a weapon. The man refused to come out of the house and allegedly threatened officers at one point.

Crisis negotiators responded and were able to get the man to surrender without further incident about an hour and a half after the incident began. While the stiuation unfolded, some nearby homes and businesses were evacuated by police as a precaution.

The man was taken to Methodist Medical Center for evaluation. His name has not been released and no charges have been filed.