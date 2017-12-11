Oliver Springs votes to give building back to county

Thursday night, the Oliver Springs Town Council voted to give the Tuppertown Community Center building back to the Anderson County government.

Council members made the move since there has been very little interest from citizens wishing to rent the building for events and the upkeep on the building has been about $3000 a year, which Oliver Springs no longer wishes to pay.

The building will be used by the Anderson County Rescue Squad as an unmanned station and as a place to store equipment, especially equipment that can be used in mountain rescues and other incidents on Windrock. During off-road events at Windrock Park, the station could be manned for even quicker responses.