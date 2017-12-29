Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge offers 2 drop-off points to recycle Christmas trees

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The City of Oak Ridge has announced two drop-off locations for citizens who want to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays.

Signs are already posted in both locations. The drop-offs are:

·         Big Turtle Park, 2525 Oak Ridge Turnpike (parking lot)

·         Solway Park, 205 Edgemoor Road (parking lot adjacent to the boat launch)

Trees will be accepted any time through January 28th.

On Saturday, January 13, and Saturday, January 20, Recreation and Parks Department employees will be on site to assist with unloading trees at the Big Turtle Park drop-off location from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please be sure to remove all tinsel and other decorations from the Christmas trees before dropping them off for recycling. Wreaths and garland will also be accepted, but no brush.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department by phone at (865) 425-3450 or visit their departmental website at www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.

