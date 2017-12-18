Oak Ridge first school district in state to be STEM-certified by AdvancED

The Oak Ridge school system is the first in Tennessee—and only the second entire district in the world—to earn district-wide STEM certification from AdvancED, officials said Friday. Oak Ridge High School received STEM certification from AdvancED on Friday, making the system the first entire district in the state to be STEM-certified by AdvancED, according to a press release.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“Oak Ridge High School is also the first comprehensive high school in the state to earn this distinction as an entire school, as opposed (to) certifying a single STEM program area,” the press release said.

The release said that AdvancED implements a research-based framework and criteria for the awareness, continuous improvement, and assessment of the quality, rigor, and substance of STEM educational programs.

The certification process includes two days of intensive communication with “school stakeholders,” classroom observations to see students in action, and an exit presentation of the findings from the review team, the press release said.

In the spring of 2016, three Oak Ridge elementary schools earned AdvancED STEM certification: Glenwood, Linden, and Woodland elementary schools. In the spring of 2017, three more schools in Oak Ridge received this distinction: Willow Brook Elementary, Jefferson Middle, and Robertsville Middle.

With the addition of the high school certification, the entire district is now STEM-certified, the press release said.