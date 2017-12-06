Oak Ridge, Clinton PDs working together for Saturday parades

The Oak Ridge and Clinton Police Departments will be teaming up on Saturday to help keep both communities safe during this weekend’s Christmas parades.

Oak Ridge and Clinton are scheduled to hold Christmas parades on the same day: Saturday, December 9. The police departments will provide mutual aid to one another this year in order to increase the number of resources available for parade route traffic control and other precautionary safety measures.

“Attendees and participants should expect to see enhanced security measures at this year’s Christmas parade in Oak Ridge, which are necessary in the current environment for events with large crowds,” Oak Ridge Police Chief Jim Akagi explained. “We are very thankful to Chief Rick Scarbrough and the Clinton Police Department for assisting with our parade and we are happy to act as manpower force multipliers for theirs.”

“This is a great opportunity to work together,” Clinton Police Chief Rick Scarbrough added. “By combining our resources, we are working to ensure that our communities enjoy these holiday events safely.”

The Clinton Christmas Parade, organized by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on December 9. It will follow its traditional route of Market Street to Main Street, passing by the Courthouse before terminating behind the Community Center. This year’s Grand Marshal will be longtime Clinton High School baseball coach Alvin Taylor.

The Oak Ridge Christmas Parade, organized by the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, will begin later that same day at 6 p.m. The route begins at the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Roads, travels down Lafayette to the Turnpike. There, the parade will continue west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School. The judge’s stand will be located in front of the Chamber.

Both events are expected to last around two hours. Police presence will be stepped up before, during and after the events.

Drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution during parade times and obey all instructions from officers who may be helping to direct traffic or block certain routes. Anyone with questions about event safety can contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504 or the Clinton Police Department at (865) 457-3112.