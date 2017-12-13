NPS seeking info on fire at historic Elkmont cabins

(NPS) The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) is seeking witnesses who may have information regarding a recent human-caused fire that caused damage to cabins in the Elkmont Historic District. US Park Rangers responded to an initial report of the fire at about 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. The damaged cabins are located in the area known as Daisy Town and are among those closed to the public and slated for rehabilitation. Rangers were able to keep the damages to the structures to a minimum. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time. Investigators are looking for additional information from anyone who may have observed activity leading to the human-caused fire. Witnesses are asked to contact investigators through any of the following means:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

ONLINE at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS