Home / Community Bulletin Board / Norris Christmas Bird Count Dec. 16th

Norris Christmas Bird Count Dec. 16th

Jim Harris 9 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

This year’s Norris Christmas Bird Count will be held on Saturday, December 16th. The Norris count is part of the Christmas Bird Count, the longest running citizen science survey in the world. Each year tens of thousands of volunteers across North America participate in over 2,300 Christmas Bird Counts to provide critical data on population trends.

The first Norris Christmas Bird Count took place in 1942. The count has occurred annually since the late 1970s and in recent years has recorded an average of about 70 different species of birds. The data collected by observers allow researchers, conservation biologists, and other interested individuals to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.

When combined with other surveys, it provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space. Novice and long-term birders are always welcome to participate in the Norris Bird Count. The level of participation can range from counting the birds at their feeders to joining a party for a day in the field.

If interested call Chuck Nicholson at 865- 405-7948 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge, Clinton PDs working together for Saturday parades

The Oak Ridge and Clinton Police Departments will be teaming up on Saturday to help …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved