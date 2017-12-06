Norris Christmas Bird Count Dec. 16th

This year’s Norris Christmas Bird Count will be held on Saturday, December 16th. The Norris count is part of the Christmas Bird Count, the longest running citizen science survey in the world. Each year tens of thousands of volunteers across North America participate in over 2,300 Christmas Bird Counts to provide critical data on population trends.

The first Norris Christmas Bird Count took place in 1942. The count has occurred annually since the late 1970s and in recent years has recorded an average of about 70 different species of birds. The data collected by observers allow researchers, conservation biologists, and other interested individuals to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.

When combined with other surveys, it provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space. Novice and long-term birders are always welcome to participate in the Norris Bird Count. The level of participation can range from counting the birds at their feeders to joining a party for a day in the field.

If interested call Chuck Nicholson at 865- 405-7948 for more information.