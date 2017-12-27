Home / Obituaries / Norman Foust, age 88, of Heiskell

Norman Foust, age 88, of Heiskell

Norman Foust, age 88, of Heiskell, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at his residence. He was born on April 18, 1929 to the late Siegel and Bertha Melton Foust. Norman was a Veteran of the United States Army and later retired from University of Tennessee AgResearch and then from Oak Ridge Associated Universities. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and playing many different musical instruments with friends and family over the years. Norman’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Noman is preceded in death by wife, Martha Foust; brothers, Jewel, Kyle and Frank Foust; sister, Vivian Foust.

Survived by:
Daughter…………….Brenda Milligan husband Tommy
Brothers……………..Stanley Foust wife Felicia
   Ralph Foust
Clayton Foust wife Pam
Sisters………………Joan Mathes
Sue Moore husband David
Grandchildren…….Tom Milligan wife Erin, Caleb Milligan
Greatgrandchildren……Thomas Milligan IV

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 11:30-1:30PM. Graveside will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens follow the visitation. www.holleygamble.com

