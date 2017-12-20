No timetable for return to Senior Center

Officials say there is no firm timetable for when seniors might be able to return to the Anderson County Senior Center at 205 Main Street in Clinton.

Office on Aging and Senior center Director Cherie Phillips says that estimates are being sought from companies interested in removing black mold from the administrative area of the Senior center, purchased earlier this year for $600,000. Once the bid is awarded and the cleanup completed, another company will likely have to come in and check air quality as well as determine if there are any other issues that need to be addressed before the facility can open back up for daily use.

In the meantime, Phillips says they expect to be in their old home at 195 Edgewood Avenue for a “while,” and that some activities planned for early in the new year will likely be postponed or canceled.

The Office on Aging’s annual Senior Christmas Luncheon will go on as planned, albeit at an alternate location, on Thursday at 1 pm in the family Life Center of Clinton’s First Baptist Church.