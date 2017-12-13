NNSA delays power line project on Pine Ridge

The city of Oak Ridge says that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) electrical substation project that seeks to clear-cut 2.1 miles of mature trees along the top of Pine Ridge has been delayed for 45 days, though some logging activity will reportedly still occur during this time.

The City Council formally requested a 30-day delay during a special-called meeting last Friday to give the NNSA an opportunity to comply with what a city press release calls “its statutory obligations pursuant to the National Environment Policy Act (NEPA) and to allow the City of Oak Ridge to receive additional technical information used in the decision making process to locate the transmission lines on Pine Ridge.”

The city also “strongly encouraged” the NNSA to conduct a public meeting in the Scarboro and Groves Park Commons neighborhoods during this time.

In a letter from NNSA dated Monday and received shortly before that night’s regular monthly City Council meeting, officials wrote that the NNSA would extend the discussion period to 45 days given the holiday season.

“During this time,” the letter stated, “NNSA will take no action that commits to any particular approach to the siting of this transmission line. Although initial logging operations will begin during this period, they will occur on a point furthest from the city and will not prevent NNSA from acting on any resonable mitigation approach that may be suggested.”

The electrical project includes plans to clear-cut trees and vegetation along the crest of Pine Ridge in order to install more than thirty 79-foot transmission towers. The power lines would service the multi-billion dollar Uranium Processing Facility, which is being constructed inside Y-12 on the other side of Pine Ridge.

The substation project has been under development by DOE for at least two years. Oak Ridge officials, however, according to the press release, were “only informed of the plan a few weeks prior to the expected start of the logging operation.” That, coupled with concerns from officials and residents alike about how the 79-foot towers that would rest on 100-foot-wide clearings would look, have led officials to ask for more time and cooperation with the federal decision makers.

“This action represents a significant departure from prior communication practices,” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said last month. “The DOE has always distributed NEPA documents to federal, state, and local officials, and in most cases communicated directly with the city before initiating any action. We obviously disagree that the route selected for this project does not incur environmental, social, and economic damage to our community. We recognize the importance of the UPF project to our nation’s interests. However, the federal government should have taken the time to consult with their host community.”

The city said a “Citizen’s Guide to the Environment,” written by a large group of local citizen volunteers, acknowledged as early as 2002 that Pine Ridge plays a vital safety role in separating the industrial Y-12 National Security Complex from residential and business areas.

“The proposed project encroaches on this natural barrier,” the city said.

The electrical line would run from east to west on Pine Ridge, according to a report to City Council from Watson. All of the work would be on U.S. Department of Energy property, officials said.

NNSA officials told the City Council during a November work session that the logging work has to occur between November 16 and March 31 in order to not affect three species of bats in Tennessee. Completion of the work is related to the testing of equipment at UPF, Christenson said, and the substation project has to be done by June 2020. The UPF is expected to be completed by 2025 at a cost of no more than $6.5 billion.

City leaders are hopeful this postponement will allow the City and DOE to have a more meaningful dialogue about this segment of the project’s impact on the community, both short and long term.

The city has consistently voiced their support for the UPF project, recognizing its critical importance to our nation’s security, according to the press release, but has significant issues with the way the NNSA has gone about implementing this part of the plan.