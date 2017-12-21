New Year’s Walk at UT Arboretum

The Fourth Annual New Year’s Walk will take place at the UT Arboretum on Monday, January 1, 2018.

The arboretum is at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

The walk that begins at 9:30 a.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, where you will be greeted by fellow hikers and offered coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks. At 10 a.m. the group will leave for a guided walk that will last about 45 minutes. The hike will follow a forest trail and will visit the Elmore Holly Collection, giving participants the opportunity to see the hollies still covered with berries.

This is an easy walk on the trails and is suitable for all ages.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society.

For more information on the wildflower walk or the UT Arboretum Society, call (865) 483-7277.