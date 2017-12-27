New state laws take effect January 1st

With a new year starting on Monday, several new laws will go into effect in Tennessee.

While some of the new laws will not impact citizens’ daily lives, there are a few that will.

Here’s a breakdown of those laws:

Cell Phones in School Zones

This law makes talking on a handheld cell phone while driving through a school zone while the warning lights are flashing punishable by a fine of up to $50.

School Transportation

This bill establishes a school transportation supervisor program to oversee transportation services for school districts and charter schools. The bill also requires new school bus drivers to complete a training program before they can drive a school bus and requires a bus driver to be at least 25 years old before they can get an initial bus driver license.

Campus Free Speech

This bill recognizes students’ right to free speech and directs institutions of higher education to give students the freedom to speak, write, listen, challenge, learn and discuss any issue, as long as they don’t violate the First Amendment. The bill also prohibits institutions from denying student activity fees to student organizations based on the viewpoints of the organization. Additionally, an institution is prohibited from banning guest speakers invited to campus by students or faculty just because the speaker’s speech might be considered offensive or otherwise disagreeable.

Handgun Permits

This law will create an exemption to the firing range portion of the training required to get a handgun carry permit if the applicant can prove they successfully passed small arms training or combat pistol training in any branch of the United States armed forces.

Barbers

This new law allows a barber to perform services in a home for anyone. In the past, a barber could only come to a person’s house to cut their hair if they were ill. However, a residential barber certificate is required to perform these services.

Disabled Persons

This law gives a competent adult with a functional disability, or a caregiver of a minor child or incompetent adult, to direct and supervise a paid personal aide to perform health maintenance tasks, which are tasks that a person without a functional disability or a caregiver would normally do for themselves.

Marijuana Jurisdiction

This change to the law strips the state Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s jurisdiction over enforcement of criminal offense involving marijuana in favor of state and local law enforcement agencies.

Headlights

This piece of legislation amends a current bill to prohibit any vehicle with steady-burning lights to have any color light, other than white or amber, whether they are steady or flashing. Exceptions include emergency vehicles, school buses, mail carriers and authorized law enforcement vehicles.

Prescription Drugs

A new law authorizes the Board of Pharmacy to create a voluntary prescription drug donation repository program to allow people to donate prescription drugs and supplies to be used by eligible individuals. The drugs have to be in their original sealed, tamper-evident packaging and must be inspected before they are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.

Alarm Systems

This measure allows a homeowner to cancel a contract for alarm services that is longer than two years by giving 30 days notice to the alarm system contractor if the homeowner has to sell the property for medical reasons.