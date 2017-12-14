New ‘short code’ of Oak Ridge CodeRED

CodeRED, the emergency notification system utilized by the Oak Ridge Fire Department, launched a new short code for SMS text messages and Weather Warning messages this week. Notifications will now come from 76993.

A short code is the five or six digit number sequence that appears on a mobile device when a message is delivered. This update means that any citizen who saved the previous short code in their phone as a contact will no longer see the name they designated (i.e. “CodeRED Alert”), but users will continue to receive messages just as they have in the past.

No action is required for users of the CodeRED system in light of this recent update. However, they are encouraged to program the new short code into their mobile phone or other device to ensure awareness of future alerts. Again, the new short code is 76993.

The community is encouraged to sign up for CodeRed alerts if they have not already done so. These messages can be a life-saving tool in an emergency. The process is simple; just visit the Oak Ridge Fire Department webpage for a link.

For additional information, contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.