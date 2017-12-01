Multi-agency operation yields drug indictments in Union County

According to authorities, a joint investigation by Special Agents with the TBI, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Maynardville Police Department, 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Knoxville Police Department, 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the DEA has resulted in the indictments of several individuals on drug-related charges.

In October of last year, Special Agents from the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division, working alongside the above-mentioned partner agencies, began investigating reports of a drug trafficking operation that involved the distribution of large amounts of marijuana throughout Upper East Tennessee.

During the course of the invesigation, agents and investigators identified multiple individuals who were involved in the conspiracy.

During the course of the investigation, Agents seized approximately 615 pounds of marijuana along with numerous firearms.

“This operation exemplifies TBI’s commitment to target all dealers in Tennessee,” says Drug Investigation Division Assistant Director T.J. Jordan. “It doesn’t matter what type of illegal drugs you’re pedaling, or if you are a big or small fish in the drug trafficking industry, TBI Special Agents are looking for you.”

On November 15th, the Union County Grand Jury returned indictments charging twelve individuals with a variety of drug-related offenses. At the time of a Thursday press release from the TBI, authorities had arrested eleven of the individuals, including:

· Kelvin Wood (DOB 3-13-62, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $75,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Manufacture of Marijuana over 20 Plants, 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Property.

· Anthony Hill (DOB 9-29-63, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $75,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Manufacture of Marijuana over 20 Plants.

· Michael Hensley (DOB 5-7-82, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $50,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of the Sale of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over ½ ounce

· Harley Lee Tharp (DOB 3-1-57, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $75,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of the Sale of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over ½ ounce

· Saul Sanchez Martinez (DOB 9-8-79, Knoxville, TN. Bond: $75,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of the Sale of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over ½ ounce

· James E. Smith (DOB 11-26-54, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $50,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana

· Tony Beeler (DOB 9-3-66, Corryton, TN. Bond: $10,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana

· Julio Carmona Godinez (DOB 2-20-79, Powder Springs, TN. Bond: $250,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 pounds, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over 70 Pounds

· Abraham Andrade Cruz (DOB 6-20-91, Powder Springs, TN. Bond: $250,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 pounds, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over 70 Pounds

· Conley Tharp (DOB 2-25-55, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $25,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds

· Gregory Corum (DOB 10-23-58, Luttrell, TN): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 16 counts of the Sale of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 16 counts of the delivery of Marijuana over ½ ounce