Ms. Almeda Smith, age 94 of Clinton

Ms. Almeda Smith, age 94 of Clinton, passed away Friday, December 8, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton.

Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hugh and Julia Smith; brothers, Olof Smith, John Smith, H.L. Smith and Dalton Smith; sisters, Ocie Woods, Leona Duncan, and Ruby Smith; niece, Annetta Smith Sharpe; nephews, Charles Smith and Lynn Woods.

Survived by sister, Reva Smith; nephews, Don Smith, Neil Smith, Dennis Smith and Gene Smith; nieces, Mary Ruth Smith, Katheryn Arban, Huann Lehto, Billie Sue Rudolph, and Debbie Long; several great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mike Thompson officiating.  Family and friends will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 10:45 am for a graveside service at 11 am. www.holleygamble.com

