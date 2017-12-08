Mary Lynn Elliott, age 74, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at her residence. Mary was born in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Willard and Geneva Thompson Collins on September 17, 1943. Mary was a member of Longfield Baptist Church in Lake City. She loved to spend time with her friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by her mother and father, one brother, and one sister.

Husband Kenneth Elliott Lake City

Daughter Angie Elliott and Tony Braden Lake City

Grandchildren Tiffany Lauman and Joe

Tony Kroening and Kyle

Sister Judy Kesterson and Kenneth Lake City

Mary leaves behind many friends and other family members.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 9, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Tennessee with Rev. Mark Stanley officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Leach Cemetery in Lake City on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM for Mrs. Mary Elliott’s graveside service.

You may also view Mary’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.