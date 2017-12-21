Home / Obituaries / Mary Lou Carden, age 62 of Lake City

Mary Lou Carden, age 62 of Lake City

Mary Lou Carden, age 62 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Mary was born on January 25, 1955 to the late Bill Hawkins and Eula Robbins in Anderson County, TN. Mary enjoyed quilting, canning, gardening, ceramic painting, and spending time with her family and friends. She was the caretaker of the family. She became a momma or nana to anyone that needed one. She loved hard and forgave easy. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Condy Leroy Carden, sisters: Joyce (Tootie) Cobb, and Linda Huckaby, and her brother, Bob Hawkins.
Survivors Include:
Daughters                 Beverly Johnson and Shane                    Lake City
                                    Sharon Kennedy and Mark                                   Clinton
Son                             Ronnie Carden                                            Austin, TX
Like Son                    Douglas Cobb and Lisa                              Clinton
Grandchildren          Payton Johnson, Jazmine Kennedy, Jonathon Kennedy
                                     Madison Johnson, Gabriella Kennedy, and Tyler Carden
Sisters                        Pauline Solomon and Ivan                                    Mooresburg, TN
                                    Sally Cousins                                               Lake City                          
                              
Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 6:00PM –8:00 PM, Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, December 22, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Thomas officiating.
Interment:  Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, December 23, 2017 in Lake City at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Foust Cemetery in Lake City for Mary’s 11:00 AM graveside service.

