Mary Lou Carden, age 62 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Mary was born on January 25, 1955 to the late Bill Hawkins and Eula Robbins in Anderson County, TN. Mary enjoyed quilting, canning, gardening, ceramic painting, and spending time with her family and friends. She was the caretaker of the family. She became a momma or nana to anyone that needed one. She loved hard and forgave easy. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Condy Leroy Carden, sisters: Joyce (Tootie) Cobb, and Linda Huckaby, and her brother, Bob Hawkins.

Survivors Include:

Daughters Beverly Johnson and Shane Lake City

Sharon Kennedy and Mark Clinton

Son Ronnie Carden Austin, TX

Like Son Douglas Cobb and Lisa Clinton

Grandchildren Payton Johnson, Jazmine Kennedy, Jonathon Kennedy

Madison Johnson, Gabriella Kennedy, and Tyler Carden

Sisters Pauline Solomon and Ivan Mooresburg, TN

Sally Cousins Lake City

Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, December 22, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Thomas officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, December 23, 2017 in Lake City at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Foust Cemetery in Lake City for Mary’s 11:00 AM graveside service.