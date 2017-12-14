Margaret Helen Crowley, age 86, of Clinton

Margaret Helen Chambers Crowley, 86, left her earthly home for her eternal home where she gained her angel wings on December 12, 2017.

She was born To Teamon and Mindi (Jeffers) Chambers in Huntsville, TN on March 28, 1931. She married Lorie D. (L.D.) Crowley on March 29, 1948. Margaret and L.D. moved from Scott County and settled in Clinton to raise their family and build their life. Together with L.D., Margaret raised and nurtured her children Shirley, Jerry, Danny, Ricky, Benny and Mary. Completing her family were 18 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren and 5 Great-great grandchildren.

If you asked her she would say family was her greatest achievement and the crowning glory of her life. Margaret loved to take care of her husband and her family and she made that her life’s work. Any day of the week would find her children and grandchildren filling the rooms of her home with laughter and love. Sunday’s after church she would often be found cooking chicken and dumplings’ or whatever else she had on hand to share with friends that would stop by for a visit. She was generous and loving and you would not hear a cross word from her lips. To know Margaret was to be touched by her gentle, sweet spirit. She had a way of making everyone she touched feel special and loved. She will be missed on this earth but because of her love of Jesus we will have the joy of seeing her again.

Proceeded in death by her parents, loving husband, L.D., and daughters, Debra and Darlene.

Rest in Sweet, Blessed peace Margaret Helen Crowley

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. David Crowley and Brother Donnie Chambers officiating. Margaret’s graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Friday at the Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com