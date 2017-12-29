Margaret Ann Jones, age 76, of Caryville, passed away on December 27, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a 5 year battle with cancer. She was born December 12, 1941 in Anderson County, Tennessee. Margaret was a member of Long field Baptist Church in Rocky Top, Tennessee. She accepted Jesus as her personal savior at an early age and served him tirelessly all her life. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was retired from the Anderson County School Systems where she served the children of Anderson County unselfishly until she retired in 2001. Margaret enjoyed cooking, sewing, shopping and spending time with her family. She enjoyed most of all sharing her testimony about what the Lord had done for her. Margaret will be sadly missed by all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Christine Robinson. Margaret is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Wayne Jones; daughter, Elaine Jones Carden and husband Thomas, grandson, Michael Killion and great grandchildren, Bentley and Ezrah.

Margaret’s interment will be held at the Anderson Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 2:00PM. Holley-Gamble in Rocky Top is honored to serve the Jones family. www.holleygamble.com