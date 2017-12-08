Home / Local News / Man killed by tree ID’ed

Authorities in Campbell County have identified a man who was killed by a falling tree while cutting wood on his property last weekend.

Wednesday evening, deputies were called to a home on Sugar Hollow Road after neighbors searching for 68-year-old William “Bill” Freeman, who was last seen Saturday, found him dead, pinned under a fallen tree.

Neighbors told deputies that they had heard chainsaws in the area where Freeman was found on Saturday, which led them to search that area after they had not seen their neigbor since the weekend.

His death has been ruled accidental.

