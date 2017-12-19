LWVOR announces January schedule

The first Lunch with the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge in the new year will be January 16th.

The speaker is yet to be determined.

Lunches from the Soup Kitchen are available for $8.

Lunch with the League is open to the public and reservations are not required.

They provide coffee, water and tea.

Lunch with the League is at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The first session of the League of Women Voters’ Breakfast with the Legislators series will be Monday, January 29, from 7:30 to 8:30 am at the Oak Ridge Civic Center Social Room.

LWVOR officials want you to note that this is a change from the usual 4th Monday of the month for our Breakfast. The League hosts the discussions with our area Tennessee legislators.

The Legislature will reconvene at 12:00 noon (CST) on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The January meeting is an opportunity to learn about their committee assignments, legislation they are sponsoring, and the general outlook for the session, according to the Oak Ridge chapter’s December newsletter.

During these events local legislators have an opportunity to discuss upcoming legislation and issues. Attendees will be able to express their opinions and ask questions directly to those who represent the local districts in the Legislature.

There is no charge for these events, and they are open to all. Coffee and a light continental breakfast are served at no charge. Subsequent breakfasts will be held on the fourth Monday of every month the legislature is in session.

If the Oak Ridge schools are closed for snow or inclement weather, the breakfast will be canceled.