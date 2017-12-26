Lucy “Kate” Limburg Bailey, born July 2, 1919 in Kingston, TN passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 at NHC Care Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a member of United Methodist Church for many years. Kate enjoyed working at Magnet Mills until it closed and had several various jobs after.

Preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Mattie Guettner Limburg; husband of 49 years, Haskell Arnold Bailey; brothers, Hobert, Homer and James Limburg; and sister, Vida Matheis.

Kate is survived by her daughter, Deloris Bailey Johnson; Granddaughter, Melissa Smith and husband Darrell; Great grandchildren, Chelsea Waldo and husband Michael and Bradley Smith; sister, Mamie Jenkins Forester and a host of nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank NHC-OR and Caris for their excellent care. Donations could be sent to Memorial Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 5 to 7 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Interment will be Friday, December 29, 2017 at 1 pm at Sunset Cemetery.

