Lola E. Pyles Stooksbury, age 91 of Norris, departed this life and entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior on December 12, 2017.

Lola was a precious and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifelong member of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church of Andersonville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph G. Stooksbury; parents, Myrtle and Rubin Pyles; brothers, Delton, Marvin, and Jim Pyles; sister, Marilyn Pyles; son-in-law, Ed Henderson.

She is survived by:

Daughters…….. Carolyn Henderson of Knoxville

Gwen Wallace & husband Lanny of Andersonville

Son…………….. Tony Stooksbury of Andersonville

Brothers………. Donny Pyles & wife Kay of Andersonville

Kenneth Pyles of Florida

9 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

1 Great Great Granddaughter

Host of nieces, nephews, and friends

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Her funeral service will follow her visitation with Rev. Chris Wallace and Rev. Ralph Horak officiating. Lola’s graveside will immediately follow her funeral service at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com