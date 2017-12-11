Larry Dean Caudill, II, age 40, formerly of Corbin, KY; passed away December 6, 2017 in Inverness, FL. The family will have a memorial service Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com
Home / Obituaries / Larry Dean Caudill, II, age 40
Check Also
James Ronald (Ronnie) Pyatt, age 71 of Knoxville
James Ronald (Ronnie) Pyatt, age 71 of Knoxville, passed Friday, December 8, 2017 at the …