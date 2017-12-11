Home / Obituaries / Larry Dean Caudill, II, age 40

Larry Dean Caudill, II, age 40

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Larry Dean Caudill, II, age 40, formerly of Corbin, KY; passed away December 6, 2017 in Inverness, FL.  The family will have a memorial service Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.  Inurnment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James Ronald (Ronnie) Pyatt, age 71 of Knoxville

James Ronald (Ronnie) Pyatt, age 71 of Knoxville, passed Friday, December 8, 2017 at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved