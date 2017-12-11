Knox doctor charged with obtaining prescriptions by fraud

(TBI) A year-long investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and multiple other state and local agencies has resulted in the arrest of a Knox County doctor, who is charged with obtaining prescriptions by fraud.

Working with investigators with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Morristown Police Department and the offices of the District Attorneys General from the 3rd, 4th and 6th Judicial Districts, TBI Agents began investigating Dr. Alfred Jackson, Jr., in September, 2016. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Jackson was responsible for fraudulently obtaining prescriptions in Knox County.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 40-year-old Alfred Vaughn Jackson, Jr. with 10 counts of Obtaining Prescriptions by Fraud.

Jackson turned himself in to authorities on Friday, and was booked into the Knox County Jail on a $25,000 bond. This investigation remains ongoing.