Joe Glenn Duff, age 74, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Joe was born on November 7, 1943 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late William Earl and Lois Owens Duff. Joe was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by sister, Jean Duff Carden, and brothers, Doyle and Floyd Duff.
Wife                             Rita Langston Duff                             Clinton
Daughters                   Tammy Novak and Steve                   Athens, AL
                                    Sherri Jo Idles and Bobby                  Lake City
                                    Amy Justice and Roger                      Clinton
                                    Angie Partin                                        Clinton
Grandchildren             Taygon Novak, Kailyn Idles, Kacie Creech
Josh Justice, and Alexis Justice
Great Grandchildren   Lance and Connor Novak
Brother                        Clyde Duff                                          Lake City
Sister                           Shirley Hatmaker                                Lake City
Many other family members and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.
Funeral Service:  8:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Tennessee with Pastor Larry Tilley officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 22, 2017 for Joe’s graveside service.

