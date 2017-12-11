Home / Obituaries / James Ronald (Ronnie) Pyatt, age 71 of Knoxville

James Ronald (Ronnie) Pyatt, age 71 of Knoxville

James Ronald (Ronnie) Pyatt, age 71 of Knoxville, passed Friday, December 8, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.  He was of the Baptist faith.  Ronnie grew up in the grocery business helping his father, James W. Pyatt with Pyatt Enterprises located in Clinton, Tennessee.  Survivors: Sue and daughter Chastity; sisters, Sherry Hicks and husband Flip and Tracy Smitt and husband Pete.  In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 1-3 pm with a funeral service at 3 pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 610 Bethel Road, Clinton, TN 37716.  Interment will follow in the church cemetery.  www.holleygamble.com

