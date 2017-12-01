Home / Obituaries / James M. (Jim) Evans, age 93

James M. (Jim) Evans, age 93

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

(Special announcement)  Mr. James M. (Jim) Evans, age 93 passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at his residence. Jim was a member of Grievers Chapel Baptist Church for 60 years. He served many years as song leader and deacon. Mr. Evans was United States Army veteran serving in Europe and the Battle of the Bulge. Jim retired as a Bridge inspector with the T.D.O.T. He is preceded in death by parents; Jack and Mayme Evans, wife; Louise Sherrell Evans, son; Eddy Dean Evans, daughter-in-law; Regina Bane Evans, Brothers; Robert (Bob) Evans, Jack (Howard) Evans, Raymond (Claude) Evans, George Evans.

Survivors Include:

Sons: Dave Evans (Janie) of Vonore,TN
Dennis Evans of Rockwood, TN
Dudley Evans (Terri) of Rockwood, TN
7 Grandchildren
8 Great-grandchildren
Brothers: Frank Evans (Irene) of Rockwood, TN
Charles (Buster) Evans of Rockwood, TN
Walter Evans of Kingston, TN
Samuel Wayne Evans of Brandon, Fl.
Sister: Mary Evans Battles of Rockwood, TN
Several nieces and Nephews

Family will receive friends Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Evans Mortuary from 6:00-8:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 8:00pm with Pastor Dudley Evans, Bro. Mike Lowery and Bro. Doug Sheldon officiating. Interment and graveside service will be Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 11:00am in the Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood, TN. Family request in lieu of flowers, send memorials to Greivers Chapel Baptist Church, 256 Cate Rd. Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James M. (Jim) Evans

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

William “Tim” Beets, age 71, of Heiskell

William “Tim” Beets, age 71, of Heiskell, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved