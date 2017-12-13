James Curtis Pennycuff, age 74, of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was of the Baptist Faith. Throughout his life he was an avid collector of many different things and loved animals and babies. He was preceded in death by his parents, ST and Edna Mae Burress; father, Spencer Pennycuff; brother, Sammy Ray Burress; brother-in-law, Carvel Keith Foust.

He is survived by:

Sister………………….. Patricia Ann Foust of Clinton

Brother…………….. Dennis Burress & wife Mary Jane of Clinton

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 am, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com