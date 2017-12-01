Items taken from your storage building? CPD may have them

Investigators with the Clinton Police Department recently recovered several items believed to have been taken from storage sheds or possibly rental storage units in the area.

The CPD is urging residents to check storage buildings for missing items.

If you find you have been the victim of thieves, whether you are in the city or not, contact your local law enforcement agency. They can arrange for you to look through the recently-recovered property and identifyany items that may have been taken from your building.

Keep in mind the recovered items do not include guns, lawn and garden equipment or tools.

Again, if you find you have been hit by thieves and are missing items from your storage shed, outbuilding or rental storage unit, call your local law enforcement agency before you contact the CPD.

If you do need more information, contact Lt Carl Bailey at 865-259-1206.