Hunters for the Hungry program continues through January 7th

Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program, which runs through January 7th, 2018, is a unique and creative way to provide healthy, much-needed protein to Tennessee’s citizens in need while helping to manage the state’s deer herd. The TWF partners with 82 certified wild game processors in 67 Tennessee counties who in turn receive donated venison during white-tailed deer season, process the meat free or at a reduced rate, and make it available to local food banks and soup kitchens.

Since 1998, Hunters for the Hungry has provided more than 5.9 million meals to Tennesseans in need, according to a press release.

With a Deer Coin, the process of donating a deer is even easier. The Deer Coin also makes a great gift and is a fantastic way to support hunger relief in Tennessee. The Deer Coin is described as an exciting and easy way to support hunger relief while simplifying the process of donating a deer through the Hunters for the Hungry program. Each coin covers the cost of processing one deer, which helps provide 168 meals of venison to our Tennessee neighbors in need!

Here’s how it works:

Make a tax-deductible gift of $50 to receive one Deer Coin. (Two Deer Coins = $100 donation and so on.) Use the form on this page.

You will receive your Deer Coin in the mail.

After you harvest your deer, take it to ANY HFTH-certified processor and present your Deer Coin.

That’s it, your processing will be covered!

Remember: You may use a Deer Coin ONLY for the processing of a deer that is being DONATED to an area food bank through Hunters for the Hungry! The cost of processing your personal venison is determined by your processor.

Whether you’re a hunter, a processor, or simply a concerned citizen who wants to make a difference, you can be a part of this amazing program.

To find a processor near you, follow this link: https://tnwf.org/our-programs/hunters-for-the-hungry/find-a-processor/