Holiday hoops round-up

High school basketball teams across the state are involved in holiday tournaments this week.

On the girls’ side of the ledger, on Wednesday, the Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats opened play at the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic in Greeneville with a 54-31 win over North Greene. Play continues there through the week.

At the Renasant Bank Classic in Maryville, the homestanding Lady Rebels got past Anderson County 72-51 and will face Campbell County this afternoon following the Lady Cougars’ 51-48 win over Fulton, which featured Haley Comer drilling a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Lady Mavs play Fulton in a consolation bracket game this afternon, while Campbell County and Maryville will tussle in a semifinal. In other action in Maryville, Powell’s girls fell to McMinn Central 67-51 and Science Hill clobbered Oneida 69-34.

In boys’ action, Oak Ridge downed Discovery (GA) 67-63 at the Next Level Hoops Fest in Nashville and will face a team from Arkansas later tonight.

At Maryville, it was Gallatin downing Anderson County 58-46, Powell over White County 84-45, Fulton over Nolensville 70-56 and Maryville knocking off Chuckey-Doak 92-55. The Mavericks tangle with Chuckey-Doak in a consolation bracket game this afternoon.

The Harriman Christmas Tournament is underway at both Harriman High and Middle Schools, with games all day at both locations today through Saturday.

You can find the complete schedule on wyshradio.com, but here is a look at when and which venue some of our area teams will be in action. The Clinton Lady Dragons go for a third win this season over Oakdale at 4 pm today in the Middle School gym, followed by the Dragon boys taking on Oakdale, hoping to avoid a third loss to the Eagles this season.

The Oliver Springs boys face Cumberland Gap at 4 pm in the High School gym.