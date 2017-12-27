Holiday hoops ramping back up to close out 2017

With Christmas now behind us and the new year just around the corner, high school basketball action will ramp back up beginning today.

The Renasant Bank Classic at Maryville High School will feature the Anderson County boys taking on Gallatin as well as Powell against White County in the afternoon session, while the evening session will focus on ladies’ action. The Powell girls face off against McMinn Central, followed by the Campbell County Lady Cougars taking on Fulton, and capped off by the Anderson County Lady Mavs tangling with their hosts, Maryville. Play continues through the week at Maryville.

The Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats are in Greeneville this week for the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, where they open up today against North Greene. The Wildcat boys, meanwhile, are in Nashville for the Next Level Hoops Fest at CPA, where they open up against Discovery (Georgia).

Called a tournament, but actually more of a showcase and festival, play opens up at the Harriman High School Christmas Tournament on Thursday with games at two locations. Both the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons will take part, with both opening up against Oakdale on Thursday afternoon at 4 pm in the Harriman Middle School Gym, with the Clinton girls looking for a third win this season over Oakdale, followed at 5:30 pm by the Dragon boys looking to avenge a pair of early-season losses to the Eagles.

Friday, Clinton will be back in the middle school gym with the girls taking on Harriman at 2:30 pm and the boys playing immediately after against Lenoir City.

Clinton will close out the middle school venue on Saturday night, when the Lady Dragons battle Coalfield at 7 pm, followed by the Dragons and the Yellow Jackets at 8:30.

WYSH’s live coverage of Clinton High School basketball continues after the new year when the Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns on Tuesday January 2nd for a home doubleheader against Heritage.

Here is the day-by-day schedule:

Thursday December 28th

HIGH SCHOOL GYM

10am…Kingston girls vs. Lenoir City

11:30 am…Kingston boys vs. Lenoir City

1 pm…Oliver Springs boys vs. Cumberland Gap

2:30 pm…Coalfield girls vs. Cumberland Gap

4 pm…Coalfield boys vs. Hampton

5:30 pm…North Greene boys vs. Sunbright

7 pm…Harriman girls vs. Dresden

8:30 pm…Harriman boys vs. Murfreesboro Central

MIDDLE SCHOOL GYM

10 am…Wartburg boys vs. Meigs County

11:30 am…Wartburg girls vs. Farragut

1 pm…Rhea County boys vs. Heritage

2:30 pm…Rockwood boys vs. McMinn Central

4 pm…Clinton girls vs. Oakdale

5:30 pm…Clinton boys vs. Oakdale

7 pm…Midway girls vs. Clarkrange

8:30 pm…Midway boys vs. Cloudland

Friday December 29th

HIGH SCHOOL GYM

10 am…Rockwood boys vs. South Greene

11:30 am…Farragut girls vs. Rockwood

1 pm…Oakdale boys vs. Heritage

2:30pm…Oakdale girls vs. Cumberland Gap

4 pm…Midway boys vs. Cummberland Gap

5:30 pm…Clarkrange girls vs. Kingston

7 pm…Rhea County boys vs. Kingston

8:30 pm…Harriman boys vs. Cloudland

MIDDLE SCHOOL GYM

10 am…Dresden girls vs. Coalfield

11:30 am…Coalfield boys vs. Murfreesboro Central

1 pm…Sunbright boys vs. McMinn Central

2:30 pm…Clinton girls vs. Harriman

4 pm…Clinton boys vs. Lenoir City

5:30 pm…Wartburg girls vs. Lenoir City

7 pm…Wartburg boys vs. Hampton

8:30 pm…Meigs County boys vs. Oliver Springs

Saturday December 30th

HIGH SCHOOL GYM

10am…Kingston girls vs. Dresden

11 am…Kingston boys vs. Meigs County

12:30 pm…Oakdale boys vs. Cloudland

2:30 pm…Oakdale girls vs. Clarkrange

4 pm…McMinn Central boys vs. Oliver Springs

5:30 pm…Wartburg boys vs. Cumberland gap

7 pm…Harriman girls vs. Cumberland Gap

8:30 pm…Harriman boys vs. Rhea County

MIDDLE SCHOOL GYM

10 am…Hampton boys vs. Heritage

11:30 am…North Greene boys vs. Midway

1 pm…Farragut girls vs. Midway

2:30 pm…Rockwood boys vs. Murfreesboro Central

4 pm…Rockwood girls vs. Lenoir City

5:30 pm…Sunbright boys vs. Lenoir City

7 pm…Clinton girls vs. Coalfield

8:30 pm…Clinton boys vs. Coalfield