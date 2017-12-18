Home / Community Bulletin Board / Holiday closings announced

Holiday closings announced

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 61 Views

We are exactly one week away from Christmas, and here is a look some of the government offices that will be closed for the holiday.

Clinton City Hall, the Anderson Couty Courthouse, Oak Ridge city offices and Rocky Top City Hall will all be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 25th & 26th, for Christmas.

Garbage collection will run one day behind during each of the next two weeks, for Christmas and for New Year’s Day.

The Oak Ridge Civic Center will close for the Christmas holiday on Friday December 22nd and will not reopen until Thursday the 28th due to the refinishing of the gymnasium floor. The rest of the Oak Ridge Civic Center reopens on Wednesday the 27th.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

