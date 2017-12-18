Holiday closings announced

We are exactly one week away from Christmas, and here is a look some of the government offices that will be closed for the holiday.

Clinton City Hall, the Anderson Couty Courthouse, Oak Ridge city offices and Rocky Top City Hall will all be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 25th & 26th, for Christmas.

Garbage collection will run one day behind during each of the next two weeks, for Christmas and for New Year’s Day.

The Oak Ridge Civic Center will close for the Christmas holiday on Friday December 22nd and will not reopen until Thursday the 28th due to the refinishing of the gymnasium floor. The rest of the Oak Ridge Civic Center reopens on Wednesday the 27th.