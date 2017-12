High School basketball scores Friday December 8th

Clinton girls 57 Karns 12: The Lady Dragons snapped their three-game losing skid by dominating the Lady Beavers from start to finish. Amaya Whitt led CHS (5-3, 1-3) with 18 points while Danyel Joy added 13. Karns lost its 36th consecutive game.

Karns boys 85 Clinton 72: Karns blew open a close game in the fourth quarter behind 33 points from Tee Hodge-Harper to win at Clinton. Luke Harrison scored 18 to lead Clinton (1-6, 1-3) while Daraon Jones added 17 for the Dragons.

Halls girls 63 Anderson County 34…Anderson County boys 64 Halls 55

Campbell County girls 54 Powell 40…Powell boys 68 Campbell County 34

(Chick-Fil-A East/West Classic at Chattanooga) Arlington girls 56 Oak Ridge 52…Fayette Ware boys 68 Oak Ridge 61

Rockwood girls 52 Harriman 48…Harriman boys 67 Rockwood 39

Sunbright girls 47 Oakdale 21…Oakdale boys 81 Sunbright 57

Wartburg girls 52 Oliver Springs 34…Wartburg boys 72 Oliver Springs 42

Oneida girls 57 Midway 46…Oneida boys 67 Midway 49

Saturday

(Chick-Fil-A East/West Classic at Chattanooga) Oak Ridge girls 60 Houston 55…Bolton boys 62 Oak Ridge 54