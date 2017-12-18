High School Basketball scores Friday December 15th

Halls girls 45 Clinton 43: The Lady Dragons (6-4, 2-4) fell at home despite 18 points from Nikki Jones and a gritty all-around team effort. Macy Kirby led Halls (6-5, 4-1) with 20 points.

Clinton boys 66 Halls 45: Daraon Jones hit a school-record nine three-pointers on his way to a 37-point explosion and the Dragons (2-7, 2-4) rolled at home. Jones also locked down the red Devils’ leading scorer Jordan Corvette, holding him to just 11 points.

Powell girls 41 Anderson County 29…Powell boys 74 Anderson County 59.

Oak Ridge girls 54 Science Hill 51…Oak Ridge boys 61 Science Hill 55.

Oliver Springs girls 60 Coalfield 39…Coalfield boys 67 Oliver Springs 49.

Cosby girls 70 Jellico 37…Cosby boys 87 Jellico 34.

Oneida girls 64 Oakdale 41…Oakdale boys 75 Oneida 70.

Sunbright girls 45 Rockwood 25…Rockwood boys 56 Sunbright 37.

Carter girls 69 Union County 46…Union County boys 84 Carter

Wartburg girls 53 Harriman 20…Harriman boys 79 Wartburg 63.

Kingston girls 59 Austin-East 52…Austin-East boys 65 Kingston 47.

Alcoa girls 69 Scott 50…Alcoa boys 77 Scott 65.

Saturday

Oak Ridge girls 48 Cleveland 41…Cleveland boys 73 Oak Ridge 59.