Helen Goodwin, age 93, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was born on March 30, 1924 to the late Martin and Elsie Forester Stittums. Helen was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She enjoyed working with the Special Friend group at church for many years. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by, daughter, Aneita Russell and sister, Barbara Brown.

Survived by:

Daughters………..Carolyn Warner

Sharon Hamby

Kathy Reinharte

Son………………….Stanley Keathley and wife Pam

Several Grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge on Friday, December 15, 2017 from 11-12noon with funeral service to follow at 12noon with Dr. Steve McDonald officiating. Interment will be held at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park following her funeral service.www.holleygamble.com